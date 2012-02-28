Kevin Duquette

Topshelf @ SXSW

Kevin Duquette
Kevin Duquette
  • Save
Topshelf @ SXSW sxsw topshelf topshelf records hellogoodbye a great big pile of leaves poster screen print print triangle slingshot dakota wisdom script neutra isometric lost type co-op lost type type
Download color palette

We'll be announcing our SXSW showcase today. I'm pretty excited about it! Details / RSVP here: http://tpshlf.co/tsrsxsw.

Kevin Duquette
Kevin Duquette

More by Kevin Duquette

View profile
    • Like