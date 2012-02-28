Geoff Teehan

Readability on iPhone

iphone ipad ios readability fonts hfj typography
I'm really looking forward to releasing the iOS apps for Readability on March 1. I Feel honoured to have worked with H&FJ for the typography - their faces are just so perfect on screen.

http://www.readability.com/ios

Many were involved in this. Travis Hines being a key player on the design side.
http://dribbble.com/travishines

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
