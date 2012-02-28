World Oral Literature Project | New Type Face

The World Oral Literature Project is an ongoing project to re-imagine and re-brand the Projects images and visual identity.

I have been working with a close friend of mine from WS and so far we have only a proposal of an idea that we presented to our peers and the heads of the World Oral Literature Project. This a really exciting project that I look forward to continuing through out 2012 and beyond.

We have currently started working on a totally new font for this project that will be a condensed humanist sans serif with emphasis on approachability with a friendly feel. Updates can be found on the 52 Network and via Will and I's personal blogs and websites.

This, is the Q.

more on www.destroythemap.co.uk/world-oral-literature-project.html