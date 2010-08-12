Not Much of a Paradise

I swear this is the last one of these. I am actually through with it. I started it on April 18th, and I finished it a week ago yesterday. I'm not showing the entire thing because there's more to go with it. When I started this it was more of a collaboration. I'd do the artwork for it while another guy would write a little story to go with it. We established prior to beginning what everything would be. I thought the story would be done by now especially when it took me several months to paint it. Quite frustrating.

I'm tempted to just post it without the story. Perhaps if someone could talk me into it I would say the hell with the story part. Our idea for the story would be quite unique... -_-