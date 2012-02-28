Oykun Yilmaz

Create memory (Android)

Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Hire Me
  • Save
Create memory (Android) android mobile nexus ui ux icon video audio chat location
Download color palette

This is the bar you can create memory from any screen. The bar is normally closed, and the arrow-down icon is like "+". When you tab on it, the bar slides up smoothly with these different type memory icons... than, tab on arrow button to close (slides down)

Using clean concept with solid colors for better performance in many different type of Android Phones (considering old slow phones)

Comments are much appreciated,
Thanks,

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Building kutu[dot]it for creatives.
Hire Me

More by Oykun Yilmaz

View profile
    • Like