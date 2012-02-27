Dave Keller
NewSpring Creative

The Prodigal Returns

Dave Keller
NewSpring Creative
Dave Keller for NewSpring Creative
Hire Us
  • Save
The Prodigal Returns typography layout magazine photography bandera
Download color palette

Here's a bit of a spread that I shot the photo for and have been working on.

668e0d65a87af60fb3277aebb8d70d47
Rebound of
Impossible Forgiveness
By Dave Keller
View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
NewSpring Creative
NewSpring Creative
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by NewSpring Creative

View profile
    • Like