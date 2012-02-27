TJ Lomas

Water Condition Illustrations

cryptosporidium
Series of illustrations of water droplets, used to symbolize different water conditions, and to liven up and add humor to a water treatment course.

Left to Right: cryptosporidium, corrosive, and acidic

Mix Media: pencil, pen, Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
