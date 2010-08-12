Nikhil Nigade

MIME Icons

My client requested for some MIME icons. The catch here was, to make them 16x16px. I've never worked on such tiny icons and this is my first shot at it.

Done pixel by pixel except the primary shape.

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
