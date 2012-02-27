Matt Vergotis

J&V

Back to doing love hearts again. This is a wedding monogram i'm working on that will be a stamp that goes on a brown card CD cover. Similar colour and texture to what's shown here.

If you look closely you'll see i have created the 'J' and the 'V' entirely from taking elements of the '&'. I thought this would be a nice symbolic gesture, representing a union and connection with each-other, whilst also being individuals.

