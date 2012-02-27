Mary Kate McDevitt

Print for a show at Bikeasaurus

Mary Kate McDevitt
Mary Kate McDevitt
Hire Me
  • Save
Print for a show at Bikeasaurus bikes hand lettering typography 3 speed
Download color palette

I'm having a little show at Bikeasaurus, an awesome little bike shop here in Portland, and the opening is March 1st. This is one of the pieces that will be there. Prints are in limited supply, hope to see you there!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Mary Kate McDevitt
Mary Kate McDevitt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mary Kate McDevitt

View profile
    • Like