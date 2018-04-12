We're Hiring!

Victoria Sgarro

The Panoply Design team is hiring! We're looking for a Director of Design and a Senior UI/UX Designer to join our team. Check out the job descriptions below or send us an email at design@panoply.fm.

https://panoply.workable.com/j/081838E1A1

https://panoply.workable.com/j/473D6CA450

Posted on Apr 12, 2018
