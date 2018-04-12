Such meetup!

Alejandro Ramirez
This illustration is the cover for a new article on Aerolab's Medium. It's about the time we travelled to London to give a workshop on Product Thinking to the directors of Cartoon Network International.

Check the sketch and full image attached n_ n !

