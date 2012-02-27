Emir Ayouni

Spacedown Creative Logo

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hire Me
  • Save
Spacedown Creative Logo growcase logo logotype identity branding logo design logo designer astronaut moon space spacedown spacedown creative
Download color palette

*UPDATE*

Final Version Available Here: http://dribbble.com/shots/467454-Spacebound-Creative-Logo-Final

--------------------------------------------------------------

Logo for SpaceDown Creative.

I was toying with the idea of placing a rocket somewhere on the moon or the banner, but didn't want to clutter it.

Still have a couple of days for touch-ups before handing this one in.
So any last minute suggestions/feedback would be awesome, if you guys have any.

Thanks!

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
͏i͏n͏f͏o@͏g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.͏co͏m g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.c͏o͏m
Hire Me

More by Emir Ayouni

View profile
    • Like