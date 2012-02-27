Stefan Atterdal

Character Test

Stefan Atterdal
Stefan Atterdal
Character Test
This weekend we're going to lock our self in the office with the goal to create a game. I plan to dribbble the progress so keep an eye out. Thought I'd post a character concept. (Inspired by the wonderful http://www.swordandsworcery.com)

Posted on Feb 27, 2012
Stefan Atterdal
Stefan Atterdal

