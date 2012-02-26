Jenelle Huddleston

In Like a Lion!

Jenelle Huddleston
Jenelle Huddleston
  • Save
In Like a Lion! lion lamb march desktop calendar illustration
Download color palette

I like this month because it reminds me of animals and my birthday.

http://dl.dropbox.com/u/33879497/LionLamb-March2012.png

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Jenelle Huddleston
Jenelle Huddleston

More by Jenelle Huddleston

View profile
    • Like