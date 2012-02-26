Michal Feltl

SvětAndroida - tablet version 2

Michal Feltl
Michal Feltl
  • Save
SvětAndroida - tablet version 2 android tablet
Download color palette

next level of this shot: http://dribbble.com/shots/430372-Sv-tAndroida-tablet-version (75% scale..)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Michal Feltl
Michal Feltl

More by Michal Feltl

View profile
    • Like