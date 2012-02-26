Ricky Linn

Shepard

Ricky Linn
Ricky Linn
Shepard vector illustration shepherd mass effect video game character mass effect 3
There was no way I was going to do nothing to celebrate Mass Effect 3's release.

Shoutout to @Michael B. Myers Jr. on the style influence.

Rebound of
Pixel Video Game Characters
By Michael B. Myers Jr.
