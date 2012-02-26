Khashayar Elikaei

A Separation

A Separation movie logo a separation yellow black separation helvetica fan art type
Just a small helvetica based shot to thank all the casts of this awesome Iranian film by Asghar Farhadi. Who made it to Academy Awards and has already won so many international awards. They really deserve an academy award! :)

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
