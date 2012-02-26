Christian Werler

Sponser Packaging Redesign

We redesigned the sport food packaging and structured all information on the label, so you know when to take it, if you use it together with milk or water, the flavor it has and which benefits are special. More products to come…

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
