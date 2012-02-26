Anton Volodin

Icons

Icons icon icons simple iphone ipad app application ui interfaces rams futuristic flat funk funky simplicity apple blue gray dieter rams new wave glyphs tow truck multimedia evacuator fm radio font fish word media
look like a tattoo on the corpse
^_^

