Bunnycide Icons

Exploration for the Bunnycide icon.

Went through a few phases of experimentation:
1- Could be too cute and put off young boys
2- Although I love the idea and would actually choose this one myself, but might not spark people's interests in tapping it in the store
3- Is funny but will scare little girls

In the end I'm pretty sure I'll just go with number 1.

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
