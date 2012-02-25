Nick Di Stefano, CSM

Sabor A Mi

Titled after the classic Mexican Bolero, Sabor A Mi (A Taste of Me) is a specialty cookbook filled with colors and images as rich as the liqueur used in all its recipes.

The book also comes with a coaster set of twelve with matching images, along with screens for an iPad/mobile app to accompany the book.

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
