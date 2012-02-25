Marshall Meier

Lazar Landscaping Business Card

Marshall Meier
Marshall Meier
  • Save
Lazar Landscaping Business Card business card landscaping logo green
Download color palette

An recent identity project of mine for a landscaper, finally moving through production. More to come!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Marshall Meier
Marshall Meier

More by Marshall Meier

View profile
    • Like