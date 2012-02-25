Brentos Fernandez

Intergalactic Planetary!

Intergalactic Planetary! illustration star arrows space
Hey thanks Taylor Goad for the Dbbb invite! A quick lil' indian space painting for my first shot.

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
