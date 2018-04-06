Allie

Commonwealth UI Mockup

Updated site design for Commonwealth Trailer Parts (initial style tiles were posted awhile back). Color scheme, type size & type faces, and overall design have all changed since the initial wireframes.

They will have parts for sale as well as a few other features.
Final prototype was created in Adobe XD & exported to my developer for full development :)

Check out my portfolio site to view the full product/process!
www.alliecornell.com :)

