Oli Lisher

Coderwall home page re-alignment

Oli Lisher
Oli Lisher
Hire Me
  • Save
Coderwall home page re-alignment coderwall blue button
Download color palette

Really excited to be helping out with the design on Coderwall. Any super geek web dev's should head on over. coderwall.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Oli Lisher
Oli Lisher
Branding, website design & illustration.
Hire Me

More by Oli Lisher

View profile
    • Like