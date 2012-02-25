Brody Vercher

Made In Austin

Brody Vercher
Brody Vercher
  • Save
Made In Austin type austin
Download color palette

More experimentation from the typeface I've been creating in illustrator. I reckon if I ever figure out which font creation program to download I can turn this into a proper font.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Brody Vercher
Brody Vercher

More by Brody Vercher

View profile
    • Like