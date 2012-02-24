Chee Aun

Hacker News icon icon ycombinator hackernews ios
Just a simple icon for my mobile web app project http://cheeaun.github.com/hnmobile/landing/ . I'll probably need to improve the shadows a bit.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
