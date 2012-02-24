Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Tha Dweeb Wearz

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
Tha Dweeb Wearz logo enclosure logotype handwritten typography wordmark pink fashion wear calligraphy label
Download color palette

A new fashion brand identity I'm working on, work in progress, more info soon.

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
Hire Me

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like