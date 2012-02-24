Phil Stringfellow

New Logo Ideas II

Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
  • Save
New Logo Ideas II logo badge red grain league gothic depot new
Download color palette

Still toying with ideas, going down the initial idea I had of a simple rounded hexagonal icon and no banner/ribbon.

37dd1b7e555b661ba53e77782124090f
Rebound of
New Logo Ideas
By Phil Stringfellow
View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow

More by Phil Stringfellow

View profile
    • Like