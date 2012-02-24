Christy Nyiri

Groove is in the Art

Groove is in the Art
Initial design for a subsequently-changed art auction flyer.
I did not name this auction.
I did not kern this text well.
I do like Idler, though.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
