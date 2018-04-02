Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Sleeping Mask Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Sleeping Mask Mockup download psd mock up night accessory elastic eyemask bandage stretchy mask sleep mockup
Sleeping Mask Mockup download psd mock up night accessory elastic eyemask bandage stretchy mask sleep mockup
Sleeping Mask Mockup download psd mock up night accessory elastic eyemask bandage stretchy mask sleep mockup
Sleeping Mask Mockup download psd mock up night accessory elastic eyemask bandage stretchy mask sleep mockup
Sleeping Mask Mockup download psd mock up night accessory elastic eyemask bandage stretchy mask sleep mockup
Sleeping Mask Mockup download psd mock up night accessory elastic eyemask bandage stretchy mask sleep mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 3.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 6.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 4.jpg

Sleeping Mask Mockup

Price
$4.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Sleeping Mask Mockup
$4.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• psd with sleeping mask;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• sleeping mask design;
• edging color;
• elastic band color;
• background;
• shadow;
• lighting;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like