Syed Misba-Ul Hussain

Web Apps (Restaurant Landing)

Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Web Apps (Restaurant Landing) restaurant finder landing interface design interface concept front end dashboard concept web application full project waitress events catering
Hello Dribbble,
It is a Web App Concept for Restaurant/Offer Finding ! Its Just a Visual Concept.

Kindly Check Real Pixle

Other Screens are coming soon.
For such kind of freelancing Projects Email: raju.01724@gmail.com
Thank you.

Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Making ideas visually effective. Open to opportunities...
