M S Brar

Events App

M S Brar
M S Brar
Hire Me
  • Save
Events App font color bg profile upcoming dinner party birthday pink yellow colorful iphone x events calendar
Events App font color bg profile upcoming dinner party birthday pink yellow colorful iphone x events calendar
Events App font color bg profile upcoming dinner party birthday pink yellow colorful iphone x events calendar
Events App font color bg profile upcoming dinner party birthday pink yellow colorful iphone x events calendar
Download color palette
  1. events_app.jpg
  2. real_pixels.jpg
  3. shot_2.jpg
  4. shot.jpg

Here is the rebound design of existing app with new defined colors and rescaled for iphone X as well ... Let me know your thoughts guys :)

Get more updates here:
INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | BEHANCE

For Project Enquiries -
💌 Email: hello@msbrar.com

Events app
Rebound of
Events App
By M S Brar
M S Brar
M S Brar
⠿Freelancer ⠿Product Designer
Hire Me

More by M S Brar

View profile
    • Like