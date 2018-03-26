Sticker Mule

Playoff! Dribbble Sticker Pack

Help design a limited edition Dribbble sticker pack, which we’ll make and give away for free to all Dribbblers!

Rebound this shot with a Dribbble inspired sticker design that represents what Dribbble means to you. 6 designs will be selected to be featured in the sticker pack and win prizes.

2 Grand prizes (1 most liked + 1 hand picked)
• iPad Pro + Pencil (or gift card)
• Everything below

4 Runner ups (2 most liked + 2 hand picked)
• $200 Sticker Mule credit + t-shirt
• $100 Amazon gift card
• Dribbble Pro upgrade

Every participant
• $25 Sticker Mule credit

How to enter
1. Rebound this shot by Monday, April 2 at 11:59 PM EST.
2. Fill out this form.

Rules
• 1 rebound per person.
• Earn likes until Tuesday, April 3 at 11:59 PM EST.
• See the Brand Guidelines if using the official logo and icon.

Posted on Mar 26, 2018
