Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

Crypto Bank

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Crypto Bank web branding vector icon ux design bitcoin blockchain ui
Crypto Bank web branding vector icon ux design bitcoin blockchain ui
Download color palette
  1. crypto_bank.png
  2. crypto_bank_3x.png

Hello Dribbbbbblers! Sharing one of the shots for the Crypto Bank that aims to exchange cryptocurrencies via digital & decentralised wallet.

Thanks for viewing/liking my shots 🙏🏻

Let me know what you think and Press L to show some 💖

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

View all tags
Posted on Mar 20, 2018
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like