Valença Patisserie - Coleção "Meu Ovo de Páscoa"

Valença Patisserie - Coleção "Meu Ovo de Páscoa" adobe illustrator easter collection easter brazilian brazil patisserie logo
[PT-BR]
Logo desenvolvida para a coleção de páscoa da Valença Patisserie, chamada de "Meu Ovo de Páscoa". Uma empresa brasileira, sediada em Teresina, Piauí.

[EN]
Developed for the Easter collection of Valença Patisserie, called "My Easter Egg". A Brazilian company, based in Teresina, Piauí.

