Concept for budget/price slider

Concept for budget/price slider budget price slider shadow 3d reflection box green white silver grey progress scene drag steps levels ui ux deiner
Hello again :)

I started to play with some idea I had...
And this is what I came up with

let me know what you think of it pls... ;)

sorry for the little typo there... missed it

