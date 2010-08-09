Jonas Downey

rocketfoo preview

Jonas Downey
Jonas Downey
  • Save
rocketfoo preview blog ribbon rocket
Download color palette

A teaser to my upcoming blog design. Fulfills the Dribbble requirement that a ribbon be located somewhere in the image at all times. :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Jonas Downey
Jonas Downey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jonas Downey

View profile
    • Like