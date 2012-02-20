Tyler Finck

Christopher Mackenzie music cd album art cover space face future glow
10 days until I release an instrumental album called The Return Voyage of Christopher Mackenzie (pictured here). I'm excited :) This was almost as fun to make as the music!

Posted on Feb 20, 2012
