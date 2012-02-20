Simon Birky Hartmann

Ignition Garage - Gig poster - (RE)Done

Ignition Garage - Gig poster - (RE)Done sullivan blue orange white vintage oil can nps signage 1945 gig poster
Well, now the text is readable. See it big on Tumblr.

Saos ignition garage minir profit poster detail 02
Rebound of
Ignition Garage - Gig poster - Done
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
