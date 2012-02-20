Travis Duda

Get Money Love

Travis Duda
Travis Duda
  • Save
Get Money Love get money industries t-shirt heart skull love sword
Download color palette

Concept for a new women's t-shirt for Get Money Industries. As always, critique welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Travis Duda
Travis Duda

More by Travis Duda

View profile
    • Like