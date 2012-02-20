StudioMH

Depthcore teaser

StudioMH
StudioMH
  • Save
Depthcore teaser mike harrison destill illustration vector xbox n64
Download color palette

Future xbox expansion pack? Another small teaser of a larger illustration i’m cooking up for Depthcore’s next chapter.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
StudioMH
StudioMH

More by StudioMH

View profile
    • Like