Haziq Mir

32px icons

Haziq Mir
Haziq Mir
  • Save
32px icons 32px gloss clean shadow texture
Download color palette

32px icon set blah blah... First try blah blah....

Blah blah.... Let me know blah blah...

On a serious note, I need critical feedback :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Haziq Mir
Haziq Mir

More by Haziq Mir

View profile
    • Like