Mike Hirshon

Tallinn map

Mike Hirshon
Mike Hirshon
  • Save
Tallinn map tallinn estonia illustration map
Download color palette

Map of Tallinn, Estonia I'm working on for a client...seems like a cool place

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Mike Hirshon
Mike Hirshon

More by Mike Hirshon

View profile
    • Like