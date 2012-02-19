Glenn Van Bogaert

The essential tips v2

Glenn Van Bogaert
Glenn Van Bogaert
  • Save
The essential tips v2 grey blue clean minimal bree serif arial
Download color palette

An alternative version for the headline. Removed both lines and added quote marks. It's less cluttered but I'm not satisfied yet.

Acacf51c6f9481806e93248cbe484b79
Rebound of
The essential tips
By Glenn Van Bogaert
View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Glenn Van Bogaert
Glenn Van Bogaert

More by Glenn Van Bogaert

View profile
    • Like