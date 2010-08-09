Certtime Login

Simple Login form for the CertTime project.

The button took a couple of weeks of on and off experiments. Also if you have the screen calibrated, you may notice a subtle unevenly shaped drop shadow and the highlighting of the form edges. The "reset" link is initially dimmed and brightens up after a few seconds, so to attract the attention of users that hesitate (presumably because of not remembering the password).

(edit) Here is a live version if anyone wants to play with it.