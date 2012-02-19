Ragnar Vorel

OTAKUPHONE

OTAKUPHONE web ui actions comments love download iphone
Working on a redesign for my blog which remains pretty inactive but I have new plans for it. Ah, the site is basically anime/manga/japanese idol wallpapers gallery for both iPhone and iPad.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
