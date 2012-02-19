Kevin Ohlin

Countdown Pill

It'll cure what ails ye.

Working on a new website, making things happen with transparency and border-radius and font-face and backstretch.js and countdown.js.

Fancy a little Arvil Sans and Onramp? I thought so.

Get 'em from Lost Type

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
