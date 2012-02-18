🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Sometimes you have to get things out of your system. It started with wanting to make a sort of groovy/neato logo and it ended with me just adding multiple textures and styles until I got this mess. Ha I still like the logotype (though I think the "d" needs work...) so I will find a use for that at least.